South Wales Police confirmed over the weekend that a three-year-old boy had died in a house fire at an address on Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea.

Emergency services had been called to the fire at around 1.20pm on Saturday, July 1.

A 51-year-old man had been taken to Morriston Hospital and was in a critical condition, while a 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were treated for smoke inhalation.

South Wales Police have since confirmed that the man – named as Naemat Lawa Esmael – has died.

The three-year-old boy has also now been named as Muhammad Esmael.

Detective inspector Carl Price said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

“We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.”

In a statement over the weekend, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We wish to acknowledge the efforts of the local community for the support being offered and provided to the family following this tragic incident.”