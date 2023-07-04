Archie Hughes, 20, from Tenby retains his place as starting scrum half after a player of the match performance in the 41-19 win over Japan last Thursday, which included a well-worked try.

In other team news, Ospreys winger Tom Florence, Dragons hooker Sam Scarfe and Ospreys second row Liam Edwards all earn starts.

Former Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera pupil Morgan Morse retains his starting position. Llandovery’s Josh Morse and Harri Williams, whose dad is from Pontardawe, are amongst the replacements.

‘It’s going to be all about the execution of the game plan, if we get it right then we know that can make it worthy of a really good contest,” said Jones.

“And that is the challenge for us. We’ve got to put our best performance out on the field like we did in parts against Japan and in larger parts against New Zealand.

“Conditions look like it is going to be much drier which suits us around our game plan and the strength of our game – then it’s a case of the boys committing to it and giving the best account of themselves.

“There is no pressure on us for this game. We are going to need that 80-minute plus against this French side – they have an incredible squad and incredible depth, but this is a great opportunity for us.”

Wales U20 v France U20, Tuesday 4 July, Athlone Stadium, KO 3.30pm (UK), S4C live:

15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Tom Florence, 13 Louie Hennessey, 12 Bryn Bradley, 11 Harri Houston, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Archie Hughes; 1 Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, 2 Sam Scarfe, 3 Kian Hire, 4 Liam Edwards, 5 Jonny Green, 6 Ryan Woodman (captain), 7 Seb Driscoll, 8 Morgan Morse.

Replacements: 16 Lewis Lloyd, 17 Josh Morse, 18 Louis Fletcher, 19 Mackenzie Martin, 20 Gwilym Evans, 21 Joe Westwood, 22 Harry Wilde, 23 Harri Williams.