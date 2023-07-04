Magistrates have issued an immediate arrest warrant for a woman described by the probtion service as being 'a high risk' to the public.
Lauren Clarke, of no fixed abode in Aberystywth, is currently out of contact with the probation service despite orders which were imposed folowing previous convictions.
This week, probation officer Julie Norman requested Haverfordwest magisrates to issue an immediate warrant for her arrest.
"Laurle Clarke is currently out of contact and poses a high risk to the public," she said.
"I request an immediate warrant for her arrest."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here