Hook C. P. School are delighted with the recently released report that states: “Pupils enjoy coming to school, are enthusiastic about their work and appreciate the opportunities they are given to share their ideas about what they would like to learn.”

The school is proud of the curriculum and the range of learning experiences on offer.

Estyn Inspectors stated: “Learning experiences are engaging and balanced, and they build systematically and coherently on pupils’ existing knowledge, skills and experiences to secure progression as they move through the school.”

Headteacher Alan Davies, who was appointed in January 2022, was also praised by the inspectors, who said: “The Headteacher has worked effectively with staff, parents, and governors to establish a clear vision for a happy and healthy school with aspirations for its pupils.”

Recommendations made by Estyn were to improve pupils’ skills in speaking Welsh, refine the provision for independent learning and improve opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy skills across the curriculum.

“It is most rewarding to see the hard work of staff, governors and pupils recognised in this report,” said Mr Davies.

“I am clear, if all stakeholders are as happy and healthy as possible, they will have the greatest chance of success. We are proud of our happy and healthy school and the fantastic achievements of our wonderful pupils.”

The report also praised the care and support pupils receive: “Teachers know their pupils well and create calm and productive classrooms where pupils feel safe to express their opinions and feel valued,” it read.

Nearly every pupil in the school is a member of a leadership group, offering important learning opportunities.

“It is vitally important that pupils genuinely play a part in the running of the school”, said Mr Davies.

Despite the glowing report, the school already has plans to further enhance their curriculum offer. Moving forward, the school will ensure that outdoor learning, and the many benefits associated, is central to the curriculum.

“We are a small school with a big heart and even greater ambitions,” said Mr Davies.

“We look forward to the coming months and years to see how we can develop and grow our happy and healthy school.”