As a result, all current and future employees will now have a share in the ownership of the business.

Founded by Roger and Ann Casey, RCA has offices in Carmarthen and Haverfordwest and has recently expanded along the M4 by opening an additional office at Baglan Energy Park.

Ann Casey, Philip Lawrence and Adam Williams will now become the new company directors, with the trust board comprising of founder Roger Casey, Martin Jones as staff representative, and Sandra Jenkins of Bevan and Buckland Accountants, who joins as an independent trustee.

Roger Casey said of the transition: “We are totally committed to south west Wales and have no plans to move the consultancy.

"But when it came to succession planning and retirement, we looked at all of the options, including a management buyout or an outright sale.

“Selling the business wasn’t an option as we could see that interested companies could possibly create uncertainty around the future of the company and we weren’t happy to do that.

"A management buyout wasn’t a viable option either, as it wasn’t the right time for those who expressed an interest, therefore when we looked a bit further into the EOT model, we realised that it was perfect for us and the business.”

Ann explained: “The success of the company is down to the hard work of past and present employees and the loyalty we have received from our clients, many of whom have been with us from the beginning.

"Retaining the practice will safeguard the future of the business which is rooted in its locality, sustain employment opportunities for current and future employees and continue to support economic development in south west Wales.

“Now we are employee owned, those who work with us currently and in the future will have a vested interest in the success of the practice. We believe keeping that legacy, the work and those skills here in south west Wales is vital."

Philip Lawrence is now Managing Director of the company while Adam Williams, who has been responsible for the Haverfordwest Castle and Saundersfoot Harbour Regeneration projects is now the Technical Director of Structural Engineering.

“The decision by Roger and Ann to sell their company to the staff provides an exciting opportunity for all of us to become part of a successful business and shape the way the company is run,” he said.