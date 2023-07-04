Mr Price, who represents the Carmarthen East & Dinefwr ward in the Senedd, has said it is 'a civic duty to vote in Wales.’

The last Senedd elections saw just 47 per cent of eligible voters turning out in 2021.

Mr Price said that, despite the Senedd being created by a majority of Welsh electors back in 1997, it has not been elected by a majority since then.

He added that the ‘health of any democracy is only as good as the extent to which the people participate in it.’

He told the South Wales Guardian: “Implementing a civic duty to vote in Wales would have transformational effect on our democracy.

"This idea is not new or unusual either, there are 26 countries in the world that have it; Australia, Argentina, Belgium, just to name a few.

“There is one central premise behind this proposal: that the health of any democracy is only as good as the extent to which the people participate in it.

"The Senedd, though created by a majority of Welsh electors in 1997, has not been elected by a majority in any of the elections since then, and the same goes for local government elections in Wales over that period as well.

"There is no doubt that a higher turnout would give the Senedd and the Welsh Government far greater legitimacy.”

He said that no member of the Welsh public would be forced to vote for anyone against their will, stating there would be an option of voting for ‘none of the above’.

He added: “Universal civic duty voting will transform our democracy, its representativeness and its culture.

"No citizen would be forced to vote for anyone against their will, and each of us will have the option of voting for a ‘none of the above’ option or simply returning a blank or spoilt ballot if that’s our wish.

“With Senedd reform on the way, now is the perfect time to have this discussion. A Senedd of 96 members, at least half of them women, elected by more than 90 per cent of the electorate, would be more representative than any other parliament in these islands, that would be phenomenal.”