Christopher Goldring, of Penny Street in Portsmouth, ran his business from a Pembrokeshire County Council unit at Brunel Quay.

The County Court in Portsmouth heard that Goldring had allowed the condition of the premises to deteriorate, and the council had served him with a section 146 notice ordering him to clean up the unit in accordance with his lease.

Goldring did not do this, and – at the same time – racked up “substantial rent arrears”.

Pembrokeshire County Council began court proceedings against Goldring for recovery of the rent and for forfeiture of his lease in October 2022.

At the trial on June 27, Goldring argued the council’s section 146 notice prevented him from running his business – which operated under his own name – and had terminated his lease, meaning he was not liable for any rent arrears.

Wojciech Zalewski, representing the council, said that Goldring’s business continued to occupy the unit during this time.

Mr Zalewski, of Goresbrook Chambers, said the section 146 notice did not terminate the lease as the council did not issue court proceedings for breach of that notice, but instead to recover rent arrears.

District Judge Miles accepted the council’s submissions that Goldring remained liable for rent arrears as long as he occupied the premises.

She ordered Goldring to pay the council £16,053 in rent arrears and £2,878.16 in costs, and it was agreed that Goldring would leave the premises within 30 days.