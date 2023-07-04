Despite a restraining order imposed that prevented Dewi Thomas from having any form of contact with his former partner, he continued to visit her at her home in Devon Drive, Pembroke, on multiple occasions.

“The restraining order was imposed on November 19, 2022 and isn’t due to expire until May 2024,” Crown Prosecutor Kellie Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“But between February and June he’d attended her address on multiple occasions as he wanted to see his two-year-old daughter.”

On June 25, Thomas arrived at her property at around 10pm.

“He went through the victim's phone and could see that she had been messaging another man,” continued Ms Rivers.

“He became irate and called her a whore. An argument ensued and the victim ran to stay with a neighbour.”

The following day Thomas returned to the woman’s property.

“Again he began shouting abuse at her, he was irate and angry, and was frustrated that she didn’t spend any time with him. Their two-year-old daughter was present," said Ms Rivers.

“He then grabbed her arm, tugging and twisting it, forcing the victim to grab her daughter and run out to the back of the property where she phoned her father for help.”

The following day, June 27, the victim told Thomas that she no longer wanted to see him, but yet again on June 28 he turned up at her home.

“He was banging on the windows saying he was going to kill himself,” said Ms Rivers. “As a result, the victim called the police.

“The emotional control the defendant is placing on her is unbearable.”

Thomas pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating on June 26 and of breaching the restraining order between February 1 and June 29, 2023.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“My client and his former partner had rekindled their relationship and he was under the impression that the complainant was making steps to get the restraining order lifted,” he said.

“He knew he shouldn’t have been there, but the complainant complied with the breach.”

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Thomas to 12 weeks in custody. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.