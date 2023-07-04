A new document produced by Pembrokeshire County Council encourages users of private water supplies to think about the safety and sufficiency of their supply and plan for the future.

"Private water supplies are those that are not provided by a statutory water company such as Dwr Cymru Welsh Water," said a council spokesperson.

"This includes water obtained from wells, boreholes, springs, rivers and streams and lakes and ponds.

"The information encourages those responsible for private water supplies to have contingency plans in place should the water supply become contaminated or run dry and includes a handy contingency plan checklist to complete.

"Insufficiency of supply is increasingly likely due to extended hot summers as a result of climate change.

"Last week Wales was placed under ‘prolonged dry weather status’ by Natural Resources Wales."

The document ‘Guidance on the sufficiency of your Private Water Supply’ highlights that responsibility for a private water supply falls to the owner or occupiers of the premises supplied, the owner or occupiers where the source is located and or any other person who manages or controls the source.

Contingency plans should include arrangements for the provision of an alternative water supply and consider the amount of water required and type of alternative supply – eg bottled water, bowsers, tankers etc.

The document urges those responsible to understand what the source of the water is, who uses it, for what purposes and whether the supply has ever run dry before.

"Regular checks on the supply are recommended, particularly during warm, dry weather," it states.

"Checks on the quality of supply are also important with Local Authorities able to provide guidance on sampling for analysis."

You can find the document online at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/animals-pests-and-environmental-health/guidance-on-sufficiency-of-your-private-water-supply

For a hard copy of the document, email pollution.control@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Further information on private water supplies is available at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pollution-control/private-water-supplies