It will run until Sunday, August 6, resulting in three days packed full of food, drinks and live entertainment.

There will be over 15 traders from across Wales and the UK, with each trader serving a different cuisine.

There will be traders serving seafood, BBQ, Afghan and Italian to Uzbek, Mexican, Indian and Burgers.

This year the festival will also be hosting free live entertainment with DJs and acts performing from 12pm - 8pm daily, courtesy of Fourpure Brewing Co.

There will be seating available at the festival, but people can reserve a table of up to six at busy times, to make sure that you get a spot.

There's also room to bring your own camp chairs for those wanting a picnic.

Included in the foodie line-up with be ‘Amore Spice’ who will be bringing the flavours of India with their insane curries and top-tier onion bhajis which are always a hit.

The ‘Two Lads Kitchen’ will be bringing authentic and unique flavours into their highly popular Afghan street food such as their 24-hour marinated chicken in their ‘Special Green Sauce’.

There will also be loads to satisfy the sweet tooth, such as ‘Chock Shop’ who will be serving their heavenly brownies, plus, Romy’s and their delivious crepes.

This year, as the site is open there will be no ticket requirements to enter.

You can simply walk in and enjoy the festival on the day.