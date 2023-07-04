Councillor John Davies has been elected as deputy chairman alongside Powys’ councillor Gwynfor Thomas, who was elected chairman at the service’s AGM on Monday, June 12.

The pair will preside over the authority for the next two years.

Cllr Davies has represented Cilgerran on Pembrokeshire County Council since 1999. He was also the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council between 2004-2012.

He has been chairman of the board of directors of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society since 2012 and in 2015 was given the Fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies of the UK.

Cllr Davies also completed two terms as a member of the S4C authority and is a former High Sheriff of Dyfed.

He is also chairman of the High Sheriff of Dyfed Trust Fund.

Speaking on his appointment as deputy chairman, Cllr Davies said: “It is a privilege and an honour to serve as deputy chair of such a highly regarded and trusted emergency service.

"I will endeavour, along with the chair, to support the values and objectives that deliver at the hour of need.”

Cllr Thomas has been a member of the fire authority since June 2020 and will take over from Cllr Elwyn Williams as chairman.

He has 14 years of experience as a Powys councillor and has previously worked as chairman of Powys County Council.

Cllr Thomas is currently chairman of the Powys Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee.

He is a trustee of the DPJ Foundation and Deytheur Educational Foundation and is school governor at Ysgol Llanfyllin and Ysgol Llansantffraid and was president and chairman of Montgomery RFC.

On his appointment, Cllr Thomas said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed chair of the fire authority.

"I look forward to the task of providing good governance to an emergency service that so deserves it, which will in turn provide the communities it serves with a service and the protection that can be trusted and relied upon.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service serves Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys and Swansea.