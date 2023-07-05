Eluned Morgan, Welsh Government’s minister for health and social services, said: “The fact that we are now living longer is a true testament to the achievements of the National Health Service.

“I’m certain that if Aneurin Bevan was here today he would be proud of the service he founded here in Wales and how it has developed over the last 75 years.

“Our health needs, medicines, treatments and technologies now are very different from those of 1948, but one thing has not changed – the dedication of the staff who are the bedrock on which the NHS was founded.

“These people are the beating heart of this cherished institution. The covid-19 pandemic highlighted just how extraordinary they really are.

“So, on this special occasion I would like to personally thank them for their skill, dedication, courage and compassion – not just during the pandemic, but day in and day out.

“Today the NHS faces unprecedented demand for its services. We cannot afford to continue as we are.

“I firmly believe that we are all willing to fight to transform our health and care services into the sustainable system we need and want for the future, focused on early intervention and prevention.

“Everyone will need to play their part in order to help us deliver on this vision so that those who most need our services can access what they need, close to their homes, when they need it.”

The NHS was officially launched on July 5, 1948, after being conceived by Welsh MP Aneurin Bevan.