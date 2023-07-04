Concerns have previously been raised by Carmarthenshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Hywel Dda University Health Board, local residents and politicians over the strain it could have on public services.

The Refugee Council has also raised concerns about integrating asylum seekers in the community and whether they will get the support they need.

On Sunday, 25 June, about 100 protesters marched in opposition to the plans, which Carmarthenshire County Council previously said it was "firmly against".

On Tuesday, July 4, Cllr Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, announced that legal proceedings had begun in relation to the change of use of the hotel without planning permission.

In a statement, Cllr. Price said: “Carmarthenshire County Council have commenced legal proceedings against Gryphon Leisure Limited, Sterling Woodrow Limited, Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited, Robert Horwood and Gareth Street regarding the material change of use without planning permission of the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli.

“The case has been listed for a hearing on 7 July at the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London.

“The council is unable to make further comment at this time due to the need to respect the legal process that is underway.”

It follows the announcement on July 10 that 95 jobs would be lost as up to 241 asylum seekers will be housed in Stradey Park Hotel.

The 50 full-time and 45 part-time staff are due to stop working at the hotel on 10 July, the same day asylum seekers are due to move in.

All booked events at the hotel, including weddings after 10 July, have been cancelled.

Meanwhile the Home Office said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the local community.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people.

"We are working closely to listen to the local communities' views and reduce the impact of sites, including through providing onsite security and financial support."

