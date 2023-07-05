National Trust Cymru is hosting a range of activities at its venues in Pembrokeshire, including the Summer of Play, which is sponsored by Starling Bank.

At Colby Woodland Garden, there will be a bug safari guided walk, an art workshop and the chance to take on a self-led trail through the woodlands.

Every Wednesday from July 26 to August 30, there will be Archery sessions at the woodland garden.

Visitors can discover the sky gazing glade at the top of the woods and enjoy building a den under the trees.

There are giant stepping stones to take on and a chance to explore the variety of flora and fauna on display.

There will also be a variety of ’50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ activities to try.

The wildflower meadow has a range of streams and ponds as well as various animals including birds, toads and even otters and is the perfect place to have a picnic and seek what wildlife comes out to play.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/colby-woodland-garden/family-days-out-at-colby-woodland-garden

At Stackpole Court, every Wednesday from July 26 to August 30, there will be archery sessions.

On July 27 and August 4, there is a dusk ranger walk which is guided by a ranger to show you the resident lesser and greater horseshoe bats, which are quite a rare sight. Booking is essential for these tours.

The network of footpaths throughout the estate provide a trip to various areas including Barafundle Bay, Stackpole Quay, Bosherston lily ponds and Broad Have South beach.

There is also a chance to go orienteering on the trail in Lodge Park woods.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/stackpole/family-days-out-at-stackpole

Most of the offers and activities begin on July 22, unless otherwise stated. Normal admission will apply and National Trust members can enter for free.