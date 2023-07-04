In an update for its housing development programme at Old School Lane, Johnston, the Council has conceded underground investigations have identified faults with the utility infrastructure that provides drainage throughout the site.

Pembrokeshire County Council says it has been working with Welsh Water to resolve these issues before the site is occupied. This, it says, will avoid causing extensive disruption and inconvenience to contract holders after completion.

"This has resulted in a further delay to the programme, but solutions have been identified allowing the remedial works to commence imminently," said a spokesperson.

"As works are continuing on site, PCC plan a phased handover of the Old School Lane properties and anticipate that the first phase of properties will be available before Christmas 2023.

"This will include mainly general needs properties, allowing a selection of homes to be allocated before the development is fully completed."

It is anticipated that the handover of the remaining properties in Old School Lane will take place in Spring 2024, signalling the completion of the development.

Cllr Jon Harvey, cabinet member for housing delivery, said: “We regret that further delays have occurred in completing the Old School Lane development due to circumstances outside our control.

"The completion of these works are considered essential in order to avoid any further disruption to contract holders at a later date.

“We have been working closely with the developer to ensure that these final works are completed as swiftly as possible and for these much-needed properties to be made available to our residents, hence why we have agreed to a phased handover of properties as they become available.”

The development will have a number of general needs, adapted and supported living homes.

The allocation of adapted properties has already taken place and applicants who were registered on the Accessible Housing Register in November 2022 will be notified by letter shortly as to whether they have been successful or unsuccessful.

The general needs properties will be advertised through Choice Homes @Pembrokeshire when they are closer to completion. Preference will be given to applicants with a local connection to the community council area of Johnston.