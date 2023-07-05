Pembrokeshire County Council issued an update on the Tudor Place housing development in Tiers Cross, saying it is expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

It reports that the scaffolding is expected to be taken down shortly, which will allow for the external landscaping – both hard and soft – to begin.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing operations, said: “As Tiers Cross is nearing completion, we expect a lot of interest in these properties and allocations will take place at different times.

“To be considered for allocation, it is therefore important to be registered with Choice Homes @Pembrokeshire. Keep a close eye on our social media pages, letters from the council and publicity about allocations of these developments.”

When Tudor Place is closer to completion, the general needs properties will be advertised through Choice Homes @ Pembrokeshire and preference will be given to applicants with a local connection to the community council area of Tiers Cross.

Meanwhile faults in the infrastructure of another new Pembrokeshire County Council housing development have delayed the readiness of its new homes.

In an update for its housing development programme at Old School Lane, Johnston, the Council said underground investigations have identified faults with the utility infrastructure that provides drainage throughout the site.

Pembrokeshire County Council says it has been working with Welsh Water to resolve these issues before the site is occupied. This, it says, will avoid causing extensive disruption and inconvenience to contract holders after completion.

"This has resulted in a further delay to the programme, but solutions have been identified allowing the remedial works to commence imminently," said a spokesperson.

"As works are continuing on site, PCC plan a phased handover of the Old School Lane properties and anticipate that the first phase of properties will be available before Christmas 2023.

"This will include mainly general needs properties, allowing a selection of homes to be allocated before the development is fully completed."

It is anticipated that the handover of the remaining properties in Old School Lane will take place in Spring 2024, signalling the completion of the development.

When Old School Lane is closer to completion, general needs properties will be advertised via Choice Homes @ Pembrokeshire, with preference given to applicants with a local connection to the community council area of Johnston.