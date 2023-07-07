Dear Editor

Over a thousand years ago, the Viking King Cnut (Canute), demonstrated the folly of ignoring the forces of nature, when he sat in a chair on the seashore and tried to command the tide not to touch his feet. The sea simply ignored him – an object lesson for his subjects.

Moving forward a thousand years, the descendents of the Vikings in the form of the Swedish Government, still recognise and understand that nature still dominates by wisely dumping wind generation, as it has more than proven to be an unreliable and inefficient technology.

Its neighbour Norway unsurprisingly is also turning its back against industrial wind power - whilst those governing Wales stubbornly persist to living in a fantasy world - with insanely proposing the industrialisation of the Welsh countryside with 850ft monstrous wind generators.

Mr Drakeford, leader of the Labour Welsh Government and his cronies, should be made to listen to the song ‘Where have all the flowers gone’ by Pete Seeger, taking particular note of the words, “When will they ever learn?”

The American folk singer actually sang this live in Sweden in 1968, but sadly it appears the answer for the incompetent Labour controlled Welsh Parliament is NEVER!

Dave Haskell, Brithdir, Cardigan SA43 1ER