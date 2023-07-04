A MAN has been arrested near Narberth following reports of a sexual assault.

Police were called to the Lampeter Velfrey area on Sunday, where the man was arrested.  

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault on Sunday, July 2.

“Officers carried out the arrest in the Lampeter Velfrey area.

“The suspect remains in police custody at this time.”