St Clears Railway Station closed in 1964 and efforts to re-open the station have been going on since the 1970s, but it remains closed. In 2020, a petition to re-open the station gained more than 1,200 signatures.

The UK Government previously committed £4.7m in funding towards the new station.

Groundwork and surveying were carried out between February 2022, and March 2022. But since then, there have been concerns over the funding.

Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales, posed a question to the Welsh Government about the progress of the proposed station, which was answered by Lee Waters, the deputy minister for climate change.

He told Mr Campbell that the estimated costs had “increased significantly, as indeed have all infrastructure projects", and that capital budget had simultaneously been cut by eight per cent in real terms by the Conservative Government as part of their chosen austerity drive.

“In the short term, we do have a financial gap without a very clear way of addressing it,” he added.

Mr Campbell said: “There’s no denying that a new station in St Clears would provide so many benefits for the town and area – as well as meeting wider Welsh Government active transport and decarbonisation targets.

“However, it’s increasingly clear there’s growing delay and uncertainty around the redevelopment of the station, and I welcomed the opportunity to press the deputy minister further on this point.

“I would urge the Welsh Government to working alongside stakeholders to ensure that this long-awaited project is delivered and delivered soon.”

Mr Waters also confirmed that the Welsh Government and Hywel Dda University Health Board had been in discussions about the station, as part of the health board’s plan for a new hospital in west Wales.