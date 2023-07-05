This, after all, was the first royal harpist to be re-instated by the Prince of Wales in 2,000 following a 130-year absence.

Since then, the profound relationship that Catrin Finch has moulded with her instrument - both as a classical international performer, a composer and, more recently, a collaborator – has further consolidated her ranking as the undoubted queen of her craft.

But when I put this to her, just hours before her performance earlier this week in Caerleon, Gwent, she remains reluctant to accept the title.

“The Queen of the harp is a very grand thing to be called,” she says, as she continues eastwards down the M4.

“But I like to think that if I can give back to the harp just a tiny bit of what I’ve been allowed to take from it over the years, then I’ll be happy.”

One way in which she can tackle this is through her recent appointment as Head of Harp at the Royal Academy of Music, London.

“It’s a bit of a learning curve for me, too, as I’ve never taught before, but it’s such an honour to be able to listen to these students at the RAM and hopefully inspire them forwards on their journey," she said.

"My job is not to tell them what to do…it's for them to decide artistically how a particular piece should be played…my job is simply to guide them.

"And when you have as much passion for music as I have, you just want to see it grow."

It soon becomes clear that despite Finch's staunch classical training and her immense technical prowess as a harpist, she remains a very free spirit in so many ways. And this includes her approach to musicianship.

Ten years ago she stepped aside from the dots on the page and began working in collaboration with the Colombian folk group Cimarron.

Suddenly her immense creativity was allowed to flourish without being held in check by the somewhat restrictive chains of technical perfection.

“Up until then, I’d always followed everything to precision but now I was playing alongside musicians who didn’t even read music. We were almost making it up as we were going along," she said.

“I suppose I’ve always been in my box musically, but I’ve still been interested in improvisation, playing around with all kinds of different musical genres and listening to the chart shows as a kid.

“And the cultural link between South America and Wales is extremely strong. There, the most macho thing you can do is play the harp, while here in Wales we have this very strong cultural and traditional link with the instrument.

“Since I’ve been doing these collaborations, I’ve found myself being drawn much closer to traditional Welsh music.”

Next week local audiences will have the chance to hear Catrin Finch and Cimarron when they play at Cardigan Castle on Wednesday, July 12, which will be the first of 15 performances on their tour around the UK.

The 6-piece Grammy-nominated Cimarrón will be performing joropo dance music from the cattle-rearing plains of the Orinoco, rooted in a deep tradition defined by the mestizo mixed heritage of African, Spanish and indigenous cultures.

Their music is wild, untamed and displays the true spirit of freedom found in one of the world’s most untouched regions.

Catrin will be playng her electro-accoustic Camac harp, 'which can sound like a myriad of things', she says.

“Playing with Cimarron is such an exciting experience as it gives you such an energised feeling," she said.

"The music is so incredibly rhythmic and full of life, we have this beautiful female singer and then these amazing young cowboys on their guitars and harps…it really is a very special show.”

Tickets are available via Theatr Mwldan 01239 621200 or by emailing boxoffice@mwldan.co.uk