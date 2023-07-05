TWO drivers, including a Pembrokeshire pensioner, were in court for driving without due care and attention recently.
Carl John, 41, of Llys y Crofft, Whitland, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 28.
He admitted that on October 2, he drove a Skoda Octavia on the B4319 St Daniel’s Hill, Pembroke, without due care and attention.
He was given seven points on his licence and ordered to pay £856 fine, £342 surcharge and £110 costs.
Malcolm Thompson, 83, of Hundleton, Pembroke, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 28.
He admitted that on November 21, he drove a Vauxhall Antara on Clay Lane, Pembroke, without due care and attention.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £110 costs.
