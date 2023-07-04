It happened on the A4066 near the community of Llanmiloe, near Pendine, at around 12.40pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene and put a road closure in place for several hours.

The road re-opened just before 5pm.

The Wales Air Ambulance, the Wales Ambulance Service and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also responded to the incident.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent two emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles to the scene, where crews were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Two patients were flown to the University Hospital of Wales.”

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “Critical Care teams attended the scene by air at 13.27. Our involvement concluded at 16.14.”

Firefighters also attended and cut doors from one vehicle to free two people.

Firefighters gave first aid to the other two, who freed themselves from their vehicle before making their own way to hospital.

A fire service spokesman said crews had left by 14:50.

A police spokesperson said: “Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A4066 near Llanmiloe at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, 4th July 2023.

"Two people were taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and reopened at just before 5pm.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230704-131.