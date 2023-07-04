It happened on the A4066 near the community of Llanmiloe, near Pendine, at around 12.40pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene and put a road closure in place for several hours.

The road re-opened just before 5pm.

“Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A4066 near Llanmiloe at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, 4th July 2023.

Two people were taken to hospital.

The road was closed and reopened at just before 5pm.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230704-131.”