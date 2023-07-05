Police were called to the collision on the A478 near Clunderwen Village Hall early on Tuesday morning (5 July).

One side of the road was blocked by the collision and traffic travelling between Llandissilio and Narberth was affected.

The crash happened at around 8.15am and the road was cleared an hour and a quarter later.

Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service did not attend the collision and the Welsh Ambulance Service said that they were not in attendance.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 8.15, on Monday morning near Clynderwen.

“One driver was taken to hospital.

“One side of the road was blocked and cleared by about 9.30am.”