Yesterday evening, Tuesday July 4, was a busy one for Tenby's inshore lifeboat crew, with two shouts in just over an hour.
The first launch of the evening came shortly after 6.15pm, after a report that a kayaker seemed to be struggling to make way against the wind at tide off Coppet Hall.
After a brief search, the kayaker was located and confirmed that he was fishing and in no need of any assistance.
The volunteer crew returned to station, but it was not long before the second launch of the evening.
This came at 7.40pm when a dinghy was reported to have been blowing out to sea off Saundersfoot.
Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: "The crew were quickly on scene and performed a thorough search between Saundersfoot and Amroth.
"With nothing found and kayakers and boats in the area confirming they'd seen nothing, the incident was decided to be a false alarm and the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 8.25pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here