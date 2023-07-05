The first launch of the evening came shortly after 6.15pm, after a report that a kayaker seemed to be struggling to make way against the wind at tide off Coppet Hall.

After a brief search, the kayaker was located and confirmed that he was fishing and in no need of any assistance.

The volunteer crew returned to station, but it was not long before the second launch of the evening.

This came at 7.40pm when a dinghy was reported to have been blowing out to sea off Saundersfoot.

Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: "The crew were quickly on scene and performed a thorough search between Saundersfoot and Amroth.

"With nothing found and kayakers and boats in the area confirming they'd seen nothing, the incident was decided to be a false alarm and the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 8.25pm."