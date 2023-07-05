The Western Quayside is currently under construction on the site of the town’s former Ocky White department store.

It comprises a state-of-the-art, accessible-to-all, three-storey development which will feature a multi-user food emporium, along with a restaurant, bar and rooftop terrace.

Construction work commenced in 2021 by John Weaver Contractors Ltd, and the project was originally expected to be completed in early 2023.

Work was temporarily delayed last year following the discovery of ancient artefacts and human remains dating back to the 14th century, however throughout the delay the construction team was able to proceed with work in other areas of the site.

There were also delays due to the presence of asbestos.

At the July 3 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members heard an update on the development, which also listed delays and cost increases.

“A budget increase was considered by Cabinet in December 2022 with an addition of £5.527m (including fit-out) for the Western Quayside Scheme, to provide a revised total budget of £11,624m,” the report stated.

Deputy Leader of Council and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change Cllr Paul Miller said: “Western Quayside has not been without its challenges, Covid, the burial site and inflationary issues, in part due to the war in Ukraine; all three were pretty unforeseeable.”

He told members the principal works were expected to be completed later this year, along with marketing the site to prospective tenants, with the hope of encouraging local business.

“Western Quayside, on its own, will not transform Haverfordwest, but as part of a package it will, including the Riverside Centre and the [transport] interchange and the revitalised castle.”

Moving the report be noted, he added: “I absolutely remain convinced the package we’re delivering will be transformational for Haverfordwest and the surrounding area."

Cabinet Member for Planning & Housing Delivery Cllr Jon Harvey seconded the recommendation, emphasising the large amount of grant funding received for the project.

“Personally, I’d rather get as much central and Welsh Government money into Pembrokeshire as we can, it will be a real attraction for the town, it will push the town into a different dynamic," he said.

“When you invest publicly into town centres it’s not long afterwards that private invests; we will see a change in the town centre.”

Cllr Miller added: “We had to do something about Haverfordwest town centre, the previous plan seemed to be to let it wither on the vine.

“We’re absolutely going to change the fortune of that town centre,” adding: “Haverfordwest can look forward to a much brighter future than would otherwise be the case.”

Members agreed to note the report.