The rally, organised by the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society, has been an annual tradition – pandemic excepting - in the castle town for nearly 30 years.

The event celebrates the maritime history of the ancient port of Pembroke and keeps the rights of navigation alive for those who sail the Pembroke River and who wish to enter the Castle Pond.

This year’s River Rally on Saturday, July 1, encountered blustery conditions, but the sun shone as a civic party boarded the flagship Hey Jude at Neyland Marina.

They sailed up river to Pembroke’s South Quay, escorted by the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society boat, followed by the flotilla of around 30 craft, all under the watchful eye of the Milford Haven Port Authority water ranger.

The flotilla sails into the Castle Pond. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

On board Hey Jude were the mayor and mayoress of Pembroke, Cllr Aden Brinn and Claire Dufresnoy, together with the mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr George Manning and the deputy mayor, Cllr Maria Williams.

Cllr Brinn made a proclamation in which he outlined the history of the port, where cargoes were brought in and exported for centuries.

The Custom House which collected the dues for these cargoes still stands by the Corn Store.

He continued: “Later these cargoes were delivered to Haverfordwest, but even when that town ceased to trade, ships still came into Pembroke.

“Ships like the Kathleen and May, Garlandstone, and Irene continued to trade until 1960, delivering cargoes into what is now the Corn Store.

“When the trade stopped, pleasure sailors called into the town, but things were made very difficult by the construction of a flood prevention barrage across the river.

“The mayor of Pembroke felt this would interfere with his right to navigate the Pembroke River.

“Thus the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society was asked to organise the very first Pembroke River Rally in 1995.”

Pembroke Town Council arranged fun on the quayside with Neil Thomas compering the afternoon and also singing some songs.

There were also local craft stalls and charity stalls with organisations represented including the RNLI, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Lions and Pembroke Town Teams.