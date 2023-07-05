John and Sue Shaw made and sold wild bird nesting boxes to family, friends, the local community and businesses to raise the grand total of £3,426 for the unit.

Sue currently attends the MDU for ongoing chemotherapy treatment for leukemia Sue said: “All the money raised from the bird boxes has been used to purchase much-needed new equipment for the MDU.

“Hopefully the new equipment will make time spent on the unit more comfortable for the patients.

"It’s a way of saying a thank you to all who work so hard on the unit, it’s the least we could do to give back to the local hospital which in turn is keeping patients like me alive and well.”

Jenny Oxley, senior sister, said: “From all of the staff on the Medical Day Unit, a big thank you to Mr and Mrs Shaw.

“Thanks for all your time making and selling the bird boxes, your efforts helped to raise an incredible amount for the unit.

"The new equipment that we’ve been able to purchase with the funds has already and will continue to make such a difference to our patients.”

The businesses who sold the boxes included St Florence Village Shop, Priory Farm Shop, New Hedges; Rabarts Pembroke Dock; Templeton Wine and Spirits; Crossroads Garage, Kilgetty; Mayfield Decking Pembroke Dock and Sea Land Pembroke Dock.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk