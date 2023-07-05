A July 3’s meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members heard there was good and bad news in the ongoing plans for the near-£18m replacement bus station and multi-storey car park.

Members heard that all funding has been secured for the development which forms part of the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro project.

The interchange, including upgraded multi-storey car park, EV charge points, integrated bus station and new public toilets, links to the wider ongoing regeneration of Haverfordwest.

However, members also heard that no compliant tender had been received, agreeing to retender the interchange project through a two-stage process, which is expected to add about six months to the life of the project.

Cabinet members also agreed to open a temporary car park on the site of the demolished multi-storey car park from Monday, July 10.

The cashless temporary car park entrance and exit will be from Cartlett Road as previously for the former multi-storey.

County councillor Rhys Sinnett. Picture: Pembrokeshire County Council (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, said: “Opening a temporary car park on the site is the right decision and a common-sense approach while work continues to secure a contractor for the main interchange project.

“I emphasise that this is a temporary arrangement, and we are committed to the Transport Interchange and the many benefits it will bring to improved public transport and connectivity in the county town.

“The temporary car park will provide some extra capacity for summer and in run up to the Christmas period and we would encourage residents and visitors to support the town and its traders.”

Payment will be by the PayByPhone app only, with information available on the county council website.

Regular users will also be able to purchase a pre-paid permit by contacting parking@pembrokeshire.gov.uk with application forms available on the county council’s parking permits page.

In late January, councillors heard a doubling of the costs of Haverfordwest’s public transport project to nearly £18m was not fully communicated with the public.