The announcement was made this week when the company was placed 12th in the Retail 25 Growth Index.

Their ranking comes in the same week that Ascona CEO, Darren Briggs, was shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, 2023.

“This is a great honour for Ascona to be named as one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the UK, and also to have been shortlisted as one of the finalists for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards,” he said.

“Five years ago we embarked on a high growth journey and since then our business has grown by over 3,500 per cent, with revenues jumping from £8.25m in 2018 to £295m in 2023.

"And at the same time, we’ve pursued the expansion of the Group’s forecourt estate, growing it from two sites in 2018, to 62 today.”

This figure includes the crossways garage in Neyland, the Pelcomb Service Station on St Davids Road, Haverfordwest, and the Green Garage Service Station in Pembroke.

As a result, Ascona is now the seventh largest independent forecourt operator in the UK.

“I'm incredibly proud of Ascona and everything the team has achieved over the years, but we know that there's still a lot to do if we're to reach our goal of operating 300 sites within the next five years," added Mr Briggs.

“These recognitions are testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who works at Ascona and is something I’m immensely grateful for.”

Over the years, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has celebrated some extraordinary individuals, showcasing the very best in business and entrepreneurship across the UK.

The winners for each of the categories will be revealed at an awards evening at Grosvenor House in London on November 20, 2023.

“With long-term financial backing, a proven formula and an attractive pipeline of potential sites, our story is only just beginning,” added Darren Briggs.

“The business is now firmly within the top 10 independent forecourt operators in the UK at number eight and the target is to turn Ascona Group into a top three provider within the next three to five years.”