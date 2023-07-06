The Welsh Government passed legislation last July which will see the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20 throughout Wales from September.

Welsh Government says the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on July 3, considered a report of proposed exemptions to the legislation in the county.

Pembrokeshire County Council has proposed to retain 27 areas of the local road network as 30mph limits by ‘exception’.

“In some places, a 20mph speed limit will not be appropriate or feasible,” a report for members said, adding: “In these locations, the 30mph speed limit can remain on the basis of an ‘exceptions’ process, which will be introduced by way of Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO).”

Since the 27 exceptions are a variation to the primary Welsh Government legislation, the council needed to establish a legal order.

Public consultation on the proposed exceptions ran from May to June 7, with a total of 78 representations received.

Members were recommended to make the Order, but with some minor alterations to reflect feedback from the consultation.

These included the C3041 New Road between Freystrop and Hook - to be progressed as advertised and monitored with a view that it will be considered further if supported by evidence; the C3185 Stepaside, the C3007 Sardis to Hill Mountain, and the B4341 Broad Haven Hill to be retained as a 30mph by exception.

The recommendation was later moved by Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, seconded by Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller, who warned: “Before you know it, it will be 20 everywhere and you won’t be able to get from one side of the county to the other.”