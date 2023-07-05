Applications opened this month for 12 apprenticeship places at Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth.

The apprenticeships -which will include hospitality, commis chef, IT, and maintenance operations -will begin in September.

Five apprentices began their places in the first scheme last September. Three are in hospitality placements and two are commis chef apprentices.

Helen John, Bluestone Academy manager, said the apprentices would gain experience, skills and knowledge in a wide range of roles and a competitive salary.

“The tourism and hospitality industries are significant employers in west Wales and play a significant economic role.

"By providing young people with a step on the ladder to a career in the industry we are offering them a range of opportunities that could shape their life and employment in the area,” said Helen.

“The first apprenticeship scheme has proved invaluable, with the five apprentices learning and working in a range of roles. Their colleagues and mentors have all been impressed at their hard work and determination.”

The current three hospitality apprentices are working in guest services, retail, front of house, back of house, and leisure. Two commis chef apprentices will be working at Bluestone’s Serendome, Hive, Tafarn Pub and Farmhouse Grill.

Helen added: “After 12 months, the apprentices will be expected to apply for a department to consolidate skills learnt.

"They will work in an operational capacity, for a minimum of 12 months, before the hospitality apprentices progress on to the Level 3 Hospitality Supervisor Apprenticeship and the commis chef apprentices to Level 3 Chef De Partie Apprenticeship.”

Pembrokeshire College is supporting the academy with the apprentices. They will spend one day a week at the college.

Neil Hillary, Academy ambassador, urged young people to consider applying.

“The apprenticeship could prove to be the golden key into a long and worthwhile career in the region’s tourism and hospitality sector," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for someone to take that first step in their career.”

More details about the Bluestone Academy and the range of apprenticeship and career opportunities can be found at www.bluestonewales.com/careers or by emailing Thebluestoneacademy@bluestonewales.com.