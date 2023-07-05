None other than Carew Castle, that’s who!

Once again this year the stunning Pembrokeshire castle will be letting the woofers out in their plenty on their annual Doggy Day Out, which takes place on Saturday, July 15.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are being invited into the grounds, along with their human counterparts, to enjoy each other’s canine companionship and to have a sniff around the tasty stalls packed full of tasty treats.

And these will include a huge selection for dogs, as well as a few naughty temptations for the 'hoomans'.

Canine visitors will be able to test their speed, agility and intelligence on the agility course, while their human friends will appreciate the fun ‘dogalikes trail’ around the picturesque Millpond.

The main feature of the day will undoubtedly be the free dog show which has enough categories to allow every dog and owner to shine, ranging from the ‘Best Junior Handler’ to ‘The Dog that Looks Most Like its Owner’.

The event is sponsored by Burns Pet Nutrition and is most definitely one of the chief highlights of the calendar at this Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority attraction.

Carew Castle holds a very special affinity with the canine brigade as it operates as a dog-friendly venue all year round.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our four-legged guests to this popular event and are especially proud to be working with Burns which is a natural, high quality pet food company based in Wales,” said Carew Castle manager, Daisy Hughes.

“And thanks to their generosity, Burns will be supplying prizes for each dog show category, including Best in Show.”

The Nest Tearoom will also be open from 10.30am to 4pm, selling a delicious range of treats for humans – and a few extra special offerings for the dogs, too.

Carew’s Doggy Day Out will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 15 July. Normal castle admission fees apply and there will be a small charge for some activities.