Eleven primary schools and six secondary schools in Pembrokeshire took part, with year groups ranging from Year 5 through to Year 10.

Crossfit is a mix of strength, gymnastics and cardio and the participants performed a range of exercises. The workouts were solo and pupils also had to work as a team.

“It was an amazing turnout and really nice to create a positive experience within a new activity,” said Georgia Osborne Davies from Sport Pembrokeshire.

This event has been running for three years under the delivery of Sam Fenneck from Crossfit Pembrokeshire, which has sites in Haverfordwest and Tenby.