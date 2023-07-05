Sculptors James Doran Webb, Ivan Black and Neil Wilkin are displaying their sculptures in a wide range of styles and materials including driftwood, steel and glass.

And the sensitive way in which they have been displayed in the magnificent RHS partner garden shows the symbiotic relationship that the art bears with nature.

James Doran-Webb is the well-travelled son of the Upton Castle owners who currently lives and works in Cebu in the Philippines.

It was here that James' lifelong obsession for working with wood and his fascination with the animal form led to the creation of his driftwood sculptures.

James uses long-dead wood gathered from the rivers and shoreline and transforms them into works wihich have considerable movement and vitality.

James is a regular exhibitor at RHS Chelsea flower show and his installations can also be found in private collections across the globe as well as in some of the world’s best known botanical gardens.

His largest installation to date is the family of giraffes’ on the roof of the Botanic garden at Beijing Expo 2019 while the Gardens in the Bay, Singapore have also amassed a collection of over 48 pieces of his work.

Ivan Black is an award winning British sculptor who has lived and worked in Pembrokeshire for many years.

Kinetic Ellipse by Ivan Black (Image: Upton Castle)

His sculptures use his own unique methodology to create forms that mutate upon the introduction of energy.

The repetition of identical elements is a recurrent theme in his work and by this means he builds complex fluid structures.

Each piece is a section of a potentially continuous sequence, generated by the application of systematic rules to his geometry.

Ivan takes inspiration for his designs from iconic natural geometry, combining mathematical concepts and the pioneering spirit of British engineering to create a synergy between Science, Art and Technology.

His designs tend towards the minimalist in design while their movement takes centre stage.

The deep connection to the natural world is central to the work of Neil Wilkin.

He uses glass and the processes that form it to explore, celebrate and reflect the richness and extraordinary diversity around him.

The colours he uses, hard and soft, absorbing and transmitting light, inform his work both physically and aesthetically.

NeilWilkin_Giant-Gloriosa_ (Image: Upton Castle Gardens)

Neil’s work is found in public and private collections around the world, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, Hepworth Wakefield and Crafts Council Collection in the UK.

These extraordinary works of art can be viewed at Upton Gardens between July 8 and September 1.

Entrance fee to the gardens and the exhibition cost is £6 per adult and £1.50 per child and is open every day between10am and 4.30pm (last entry). The gates close at 6pm.