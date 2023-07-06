The Big Retreat Festival - voted one of the top well-being festivals in the UK - was staged in the very best of Pembrokeshire sunshine on the first weekend in June.

The event took place at Lawrenny Park, above the River Cleddau, and was a celebration of live music, wellbeing, fitness and discovery.

A cold tub challenge with a Cleddau view. (Image: Bowie Media)

No sooner had the site been cleared then early bird tickets for The Big Retreat 2024 went on sale, and were snapped up within days.

Festival founder Amber Lort-Phillips said the event has been hailed as a 'life-changing experience' by former Big Retreaters.

Ice-cream boosted the feel-good factor for these youngsters. (Image: Bowie Media)

"This really is a festival like no other,” she added. “And this really was my favourite so far, with hundreds of classes, talks and activities covering every corner of well-being – from yoga and fitness to wild swimming and forest bathing.

Acro-yoga was just one of the activities on offer. (Image: Bowie Media)

"We’ve had brilliant feedback from this year’s Big Retreaters saying they left feeling recharged, rejuvenated and ready to come back next year.”

A fire cookery session was a tasty option. (Image: Bowie Media)

The Big Retreat celebrates positivity, curiosity and self-care in every form, with its schedule showcasing 300 cactivities across 12 different feel-good areas, led by hundreds of leading teachers, speakers, musicians and foodies.

Scouting for Girls headlined. (Image: Bowie Media)

The 2023 line-up included a variety of big names from the worlds of health, wellbeing, music and fitness – from headliners Scouting for Girls and a DJ set by Gok Wan, to Max La Manna, aka the Low Waste Chef, and workout legend, Mr Motivator!

Wild swimming found some new converts. (Image: Bowie Media)

“Bringing together like-minded individuals and offering a space for them to experience pure human connection, unconditional acceptance and a lot of joy is what this festival does best,” added Amber.

“Whatever feelgood means to you, you’re sure to find it at The Big Retreat Festival when we return in 2024”

“I can’t wait to see everyone next year!”

The festival's Super Pirates had a wonderful time. (Image: Bowie Media)