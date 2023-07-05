The Calon Y Gymuned award - meaning Heart of The Community -is a prestigious award given by the Foundation of Community Engagement to schools which captivate, elevate and deliver quality family and community engagement.

Milford Haven School was singled out following a detailed assessment of the community work that it carries out ona regular basis, as well as the hard work, effort and dedication that is shown by pupils and staff across the board.

“This is most definitely a school with a defined community culture, vision and values,” said Sue Davies, who carried out the assessment.

“There is an ethos of no excuses, a collective responsibility, and a clear understanding that success is only possible if all community members are involved and there is also a strong focus on building mutually respectful working relationships.

"This was exemplified by the wonderful prefect team, and their amazing input into the Community of Milford Haven.

"There is no doubt that MHS really is a true Canol y Gymuned school.”

The honour has been warmly embraced by headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris.

“I’m extremely proud of our whole school community as this award recognises the hard work and dedication that our pupils, staff and community put in everyday to ensure that our young people and their families can thrive and take advantage of every opportunity,” she commented.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum but our team always works diligently and creatively to forge and protect a strong network of links across the town to ensure that our young people and their families all thrive.

“The Milford Haven community is extremely supportive and generous towards the school and we’re very proud to be a part of it.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say Diolch yn fawr to all those in our community who continue to support us and my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved that has led to us successfully receiving this award”.