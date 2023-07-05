“He was struggling to talk, he couldn’t stand up, and he was totally incapable,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

Police were called to the Dairy Park Grove housing estate in Hakin just before 11.30am on Sunday, June 4, following reports from a member of the public who was concerned at the behaviour of a man they had seen drinking from the half-litre bottle of vodka.

The man was later identified as Stuart Findlay, 60, who resides at the Dairy Park Grove housing complex.

“When the member of the public went to speak to him the defendant, Stuart Findlay, became very aggressive,” continued Ms Rivers.

“Police officers were called, and they found the defendant holding an empty bottle of vodka. They helped him into the van as he was incapable and they then transferred him to hospital because of the amount of alcohol he had drunk.

“He was unable to converse, just kept repeating the odd word, and he had to be conveyed to A&E from the police van in a wheelchair as he was unable to walk.”

Findlay pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was legally represented by Mr Mike Kelleher.

“It’ll be no surprise to you that Mr Findlay has no recollection of what occurred that morning,” he said. “When the police arrived, he was incapable of anything.”

After considering the facts, magistrates granted Findlay a conditional discharge for six months. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £26 surcharge.