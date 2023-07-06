Peter, who lived in Sageston at the time, was a member of a Facebook group called ‘Doctor Who Gay Fans’. So, too, was a quantum computing communications specialist at Oxford University called Adi.

“My husband now loves to tell the story that he’s married to someone who played the Doctor in Doctor Who,” says Peter from the couple’s home in Pembrokeshire.

“But this was how Adi and I first met and how our journey towards marriage began.”

Peter proposed to Adi in 2016 and the following year they married in the spectacular Sudeley Castle, near Cheltenham.

They then began the extremely intricate adoption process and finally, in 2018, their marriage was sealed in the most beautiful way with the arrival of a little baby son.

Five years later, there was a proposal to Adi once again, this time on his 50th birthday, with their son presenting placards asking if he’d be prepared to renew his marriage vows to Peter.

"Seven years ago, Daddy asked you a question, and you said yes, three times!” was the message shown to Adi, who was looking down from The Bar in Neyland.

"But I wasn’t alive.

"Now I am – lucky you! So Dad, will you renew your vows with Daddy, so we can all be together?”

And needless to say, Adi’s answer was a most definite yes.

“This shows that dreams really can come true,” continues Peter.

“When I shared that first proposal back in 2016, there were loads of negative messages and some of them were extremely hateful.

"At first I was very angry, but then I realised that hate versus hate doesn’t win.

“So I tried to accept the things that were being said about us, and set out to educate people about the fact that life, no matter what a person’s individual circumstances may be, should be a real celebration of love. And the importance that that love wins.”

Their first proposal video was subsequently used for an advertising campaign by Prostate Cancer and Peter and Adi are confident that despite the hatred that it first prompted, it has been a source of inspiration to many.

“And this is what’s so important to both me and Adi.

"My childhood was incredibly traumatic because of the stigma I faced. All those horrible names I was called from the age of five, and I was bullied every single day.

"But because of Section 28, the teachers in the classroom had no legal authority to confront it. They weren’t allowed to do anything.

“Fortunately things have changed now, because at the end of the day, we’re all human. Throughout my life I’ve just wanted to be loved and accepted by everyone else.”

This was why Peter and Adi Sheward-Himpson decided to adopt their own child.

“This was something I’ve always wanted to do as I’ve worked with children all my life. I’m godfather to my friends’ children, I’m ‘Funcle’ to all my nephews and nieces and I just wanted the joy that I saw other children bring to everyone else.

"There are so many children out there that just need a home, love and stability.

“When our little mini-man saw that original proposal video, he suggested doing something similar and this sparked the idea of the vow renewal proposal on Adi’s 50th birthday.”

The couple are hoping to hold the ceremony on one of Pembrokeshire’s beaches in August, when they will be wearing their same wedding outfits, but with their little son standing alongside them.

“Our life is just so incredibly happy now, but everyone can have this too. Dreams can come true.

“All we have to do is be true to ourselves and then these wonderful things really can happen.”