John Lloyd, 51, of stopped by police officers in the early hours of March 7 as he drove his Ford Fiesta down Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock.

“Officers had been following the vehicle but then they saw a man get out of the driver’s side and walk off,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“They thought this was suspicious and when they spoke to him, he told them that he’d had his licence revoked in September 2021.”

Ms Rivers went on to say that Lloyd, of Pembroke Dock, proceeded to tell officers that he had driven off in his vehicle ‘to get something for his daughter’.

He was taken to the police custody suite where blood samples were taken. These showed he had 244 mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his system, which is a cocaine metabolite. The specified legal limit is 50.

The officers also discovered two Valium tablets in his possession. Lloyd admitted to officers that these had not been medically prescribed to him by his GP, but had been bought privately.

He pleaded guilty to driving above the specified controlled drug limit, to possessing a class C controlled drug and of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £120. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.