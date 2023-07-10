The voluntary role will shadow the 2023 ambassadors at this year’s County Show and other society events. They will also play an important role in the promotion of the work of the society, the agricultural industry and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

The role was awarded to two applicants last year – Luke Watts from Martletwy and Betsan Williams from Llangolman.

In his application Luke said he wanted to get more primary aged children from the county involved with the show to help them understand the importance of agriculture and the strength of Pembrokeshire’s farming community.

Betsan is using her position to try and get as many local businesses (small and large) to exhibit their produce at the show in future.

Brian Jones, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president, said: “The ambassador role is an important one. In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties. Knowledge of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and the County Show is desirable.”

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 and residing in Pembrokeshire can apply for the role. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview from 7pm on Tuesday, August 15, at the County Show office.

The successful applicant will receive an allowance of £200 and membership of the society for three years.

Those interested in applying for the position will need to complete the online application form by the deadline at noon on Sunday, August 13. Previous ambassador role holders are not eligible to apply.