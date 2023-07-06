The event, last week, bringing together a diverse group of local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The event, sponsored by South Hook LNG, brought together a diverse group of local businesses and entrepreneurs and provided networking opportunities and the chance to learn about the work of one of Pembrokeshire’s newest charities.

Guest speakers included Emma Thornton, Chief Executive of Visit Pembrokeshire, Lucie Macleod, founder of the viral hair care brand Hair Syrup, and Tom Bean, an Education Ranger for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Joanne Griffiths, who attended the breakfast, said: "Working from Narberth for a global business, I was delighted to have been able to network at a local business event.

“The guest speakers were on point and covered local investment into our schools, how we are working to attract and grow the tourist foot flow and how a young Pembrokeshire entrepreneur has successfully built a global business using TikTok as a platform to launch and grow!

“All this on our doorstep – I for one came away feeling inspired from the event.”

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, added: “We had an overwhelming response for our first networking event. The turnout was high, and we had businesses from across Pembrokeshire attending to connect and find out more about the Trust and the projects we support.

“We are particularly grateful to our three guest speakers, who enthused everyone and showcased a range of exciting business development ideas.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust was set up in 2018 to protect the iconic National Park landscape for future generations.