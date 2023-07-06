Developed by the Reading Agency in collaboration with the Youth Sport Trust, ‘Ready, Set, Read’ will celebrate play, sport and games.

Starting from July 8, children will join a fictional team, designed by the children’s writer and illustrator Loretta Schauer, as they use their skills to weave their way through a summer obstacle course.

Children can take part at their local library, where they can borrow and read books, eBooks and audiobooks of their choosing.

They will collect special stickers and rewards for reading and can attend events throughout the holidays.

Just drop in to your local library and ask to register your child. If you are not a member of the library, you will need to bring ID that includes your address.

For inspiration about what to read visit the online Pembrokeshire Libraries catalogue, select ‘Find Library Books’ and search for the ‘Ready Set Read’ book collection.

The booklist features English and Welsh language titles and includes picture books, early readers and non-fiction books.

If you can’t make it to a library, children can also take part via the official Summer Reading Challenge website, where they can sign up for a free Challenge profile and get book recommendations and tips for accessing books for free at home.

They can review books, unlock digital rewards and access competitions, videos and games.

The Challenge is proven to significantly improve children’s reading confidence, making sure they are ready for their return to school in the autumn.

It also gives families the chance to access books and fun family activities throughout the summer – all for free.