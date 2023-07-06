Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, at their July meeting, heard the council had again secured funding from the Welsh Government’s Direct Food Support Fund, amounting to £36,907.

The Direct Food Support Fund is intended to support an increased number of people facing food poverty by strengthening existing community food initiatives.

It may be used to fund voluntary organisations, community groups and housing associations to develop or strengthen projects such as social supermarkets, community cafes, lunch clubs and community cookery classes.

Funding may also be used for specialist support for initiatives such as outreach work and to support community food organisations that are experiencing difficulties in operating effectively.

A report for members said close liaison was undertaken with Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) in relation to the 2022-23 grant, and this will continue this year.

Officers will invite organisations in the Pembrokeshire Food Network, as well as those recognised in having an impact in alleviating poverty in Pembrokeshire, to apply.

Applications received will be appraised by officers with assistance from PAVS.

Members agreed to delegate authority to the Director of Social Care and Housing in consultation with the Cabinet Member for Social Care and Safeguarding to award funding from the Direct Food Support Fund 2022-23.