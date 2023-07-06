Portafortuna XO, created in Pembrokeshire after a toast outside the Duomo in Milan, marries 2016 vintage port with 15-year-old XO Brandy, augmented with Cognac and a bespoke recipe of hand-crafted, natural flavours including dark chocolate, burnt orange, rich vanilla and black cherry.

It’s the first brand in 300 years to create a new style of drink by blending, maturing and bottling the fortified wine of port with the distilled spirit of brandy, making the world’s first fortified spirit.

Earlier this year it scooped a silver award in the Spring Tasting by The Drinks Business & The Spirits Business and last year was voted into the World’s top 10 most innovative drinks.

Portafortuna, meaning Lucky Charm, XO was invented by Pembroke Dock’s Owen James after drinking a toast with a group of friends in the Duomo Bar, Milan.

Nobody could agree on the ideal drink to raise as a lucky charm in a toast, so Owen decided to create one.

The drink’s recipe and process took eight years to perfect.

While the exact recipe remains a secret, some of the stages include barrel blending select vintage port and brandy, harmonising the flavours to mitigate their harsher tones, ice filtering the master blend, amplifying selected natural flavours present in the blend, reducing the sugar levels, calming the acidity, and optimising the final level of alcohol at 27.5 per cent for stability and performance.

The rich sweet flavours make it perfect for winter after-dinner toasts, and equally good in a summer cocktail.

“We’ve been delighted by how well Portafortuna works in a range of cocktails, including summer classics and some sensational new recipes our mixologists have created in our cocktail lab,” said Owen. “These are the perfect drinks for a summer toast.”

Portafortuna XO is available from portafortuna.co.uk and from selected stores nationwide.

The new Portafortuna cocktail recipe book can be downloaded free of charge by clicking the link above.