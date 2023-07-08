Milford Haven Secondary School was placed on the register of schools 'in need of significant improvement' after an Estyn visit in 2017.

Since then, using a grant from the Enhancing Pembrokeshire fund, it has created the Staff Talent Development programme, in partnership with psychological performance experts Oxford Psychometrics Ltd.

The company had previously supported Ysgol Dewi Sant through some difficult times in 2016.

The programme was opened to all staff members from caretaker to headteacher and, focused on both individual and collective needs while exploring the crucial relationship between school improvement and staff development.

Milford Haven School was taken off Estyn’s list of schools requiring significant improvement in 2021.

"Creating an empowered learning culture for our staff has been instrumental in our journey of growth and transformation," said Ceri-Ann Morris, Milford Haven school's headteacher.

"Through collaboration, empathy, and resilience, we have cultivated a nurturing environment where our students can thrive and realise their full potential."

Dr Chintha Dissanayake founder and director of Oxford Psychometrics added: “By creating an inclusive learning culture, the school not only survived through the pandemic, but flourished, while many schools across the whole of the UK suffocated under its weight.

“In a world that is increasingly becoming unpredictable, adaptable and creative teams are vital for every organisation.

"And for this to happen, mental and physical well-being is central; there are many factors that drive well-being, but purpose and control afforded to individuals by creating a learning environment/ culture cannot be exaggerated.

“One tearful teacher told me at the start of the programme: ‘As teachers, we are often seen as a resource to use, or use up’.

“At the end another teacher said: ‘I feel valued, more importantly I've started to see my worth. As a consequence, I looked for opportunities to apply my skills and be involved in projects that have had a powerful impact on my sense of worth and career progression’.”

The findings of the strategic and data-driven programme, which guided the school on a transformative professional learning journey, were recently presented at the British Psychological Society's Coaching Psychology Conference in London.

“This groundbreaking research underscores the partner school's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and serves as a shining example for educational institutions worldwide,” said Dr Dissanayake.

Dr Dissanayake added that prioritising collaboration and fostering a sense of empathy and resilience among staff members, had allowed the school to experienced positive change and set a strong precedent.

“With the right support and strategies in place, schools can create an environment that empowers both students and educators, leading to remarkable improvements in educational outcome,” she said.

“I feel that Wales is leading the way in creating a more supportive environment for both teachers and students - in the changes made to the curriculum and how Estyn works.

“It therefore follows that in having a holistic approach to how this is implemented, like the way Milford Have School was supported, is realistic and seriously cost effective.”