Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of a theft from a Persimmons Homes building site near Scarrowscant Lane in the early hours of Saturday, May 27.

"The engine has an approximate value of £2,000," said a police spokesperson.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

When making a report, quote the reference number: 23000473816.