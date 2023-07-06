POLICE are appealing for information after a pressure washer engine was stolen from a construction site in Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of a theft from a Persimmons Homes building site near Scarrowscant Lane in the early hours of Saturday, May 27.
"The engine has an approximate value of £2,000," said a police spokesperson.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
When making a report, quote the reference number: 23000473816.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here