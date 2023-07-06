The remarkable Eaton Hall occupies a prime waterfront position in the hugely popular coastal village of Dale.

Spread over three floors with a large basement below, this expansive house offers stunning views over the pretty waterfront and estuary below.

Selling agents, Country Living Group, says that the building would suit a huge range of purchasers with enough room to serve as a grand main home, lucrative letting property, or a base for an excellently positioned business.

In addition to the internal space on offer, Eaton Hall also includes a large parking area and remarkably spacious gardens which is practically unheard of in the centre of this desirable village.

“The highly flexible nature of the accommodation could see it offer numerous bedroom and reception spaces to suit any buyer,” says Country Living.

The Grade II listed property has recently undergone external renovation work, including new windows and a repaint.

Eaton Hall is on the market for £1,250,000 and will open its doors for an open day on Saturday, July 8 from 11am until 3pm.

The property consists of six bedrooms, a sea view sitting room with wood panelling, dining room and a kitchen which is the hub of the home.

It has a utility room, plant/boot room, two cloakrooms, a living room, and a family bathroom as well as an entrance porch and main hall.

In terms of outdoor space a large gravel courtyard with parking for several vehicles is accessed from a gate at the side of the property.

From the courtyard a path leads out into the large lawned gardens that extend to the rear of the property. This substantial space offers ample room for children to play and adults to take in the sun throughout the day.

The garden is enclosed by fences or walls and offers a lovely secure garden for owners to enjoy.

To the front of the property is a walled patio garden which offers enough space to sit out and marvel at the views of the water.

For more information on Eaton Hall, click on the link above, ring (01437) 616101 / 07969241845or email james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk.