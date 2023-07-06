Stuart James, 45, of Nantucket Avenue in Milford Haven, was facing a trial over the offences, which were alleged to have taken place in the town on February 9.

He faced charges of threatening a person with an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possessing a sharply pointed article – the axe- in a public place.

The first three offences all involved the same complainant.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our new Facebook group here.

The prosecution told Swansea Crown Court that the complainant no longer wished to support the case.

Mr Davies, representing the Crown Prosecution Service, said the complainant had been struggling with his mental health and “doesn’t think the stress of [having to give evidence at trial] is helping him at all”.

He said the complainant believed the time James had been remanded in custody was “punishment enough”,

As a result, Mr Davies formally offered no evidence.

Judge Geraint Walters found James not guilty and the defendant was released.

Judge Walters did make James the subject of a two-year restraining order, in order to “let the dust settle”.

“Factually you were at the house and it would be a good idea if you were kept apart from each other,” he said.