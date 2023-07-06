Whether it's capturing the local widlife antics, stunning beach scenes, skylines or local landmarks, they are always on hand to show just how beautiful Pembrokeshire is!

Recently, our members have been enjoying taking photos of the puffins on Skomer Island, landmarks such as St David's Cathedral and the local castles and the night sky.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Puffins going 'house hunting' on Skomer Island. (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Puffin landing on Skomer Island. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Milky Way over Tenby, taken from Giltar Point. (Image: Barry Watson-Dotchin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pen Anglas. (Image: Nick Cleary (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bee on a poppy. (Image: Chrissy Beech (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

St David's Cathedral. (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cefn Lane, Fishguard. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

