OUR 2,900 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take some awesome photos every day!

Whether it's capturing the local widlife antics, stunning beach scenes, skylines or local landmarks, they are always on hand to show just how beautiful Pembrokeshire is!

Recently, our members have been enjoying taking photos of the puffins on Skomer Island, landmarks such as St David's Cathedral and the local castles and the night sky.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Puffins going 'house hunting' on Skomer Island. Puffins going 'house hunting' on Skomer Island. (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffin landing on Skomer Island.Puffin landing on Skomer Island. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Milky Way over Tenby, taken from Giltar Point.Milky Way over Tenby, taken from Giltar Point. (Image: Barry Watson-Dotchin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pen Anglas.Pen Anglas. (Image: Nick Cleary (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Bee on a poppy.Bee on a poppy. (Image: Chrissy Beech (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St David's Cathedral.St David's Cathedral. (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cefn Lane, Fishguard.Cefn Lane, Fishguard. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.